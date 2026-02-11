Ali Stroker to Keynote at SHE'S THE BOSS Women's Conference in New York

She's the Boss, the empowering women's conference designed by women for women has announced that Tony Award-winning actress, advocate, and author Ali Stroker will serve as the keynote speaker for its 2026 conference.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at The Links at Union Vale in Lagrangeville, New York. Doors open at 9:30 AM, and the program begins promptly at 10:00 AM.

Best known for becoming the first wheelchair user to appear on Broadway and the first to win a Tony Award for her performance in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Stroker brings a transformative voice to conversations around resilience, inclusion, and leadership without limits. Her keynote will draw from her celebrated career in theatre, television, advocacy, and writing, inspiring attendees to lead boldly in every arena of life.

"We created She's the Boss to elevate women who are writing their own rules, lifting others as they rise, and leading with impact," said co-founders Laura Bagnarol and Louisa Vilardi. "Ali's journey of creative courage, boundary-breaking achievement, and community advocacy encapsulates the heart of this event."

In addition to Stroker's keynote, She's the Boss Conference 2026 features a powerful lineup of women leaders sharing their stories, insights, and strategies for personal and professional growth:

Leah Feldman, CEO of Family Services, bringing leadership expertise rooted in community impact and human services.

Jeannie Ocasio-Hampton, Co-Founder of Hampton Health, speaking on entrepreneurial leadership and sustaining business growth.

Kelly Lyndgaard, Founder & CEO of Unshattered, empowering women through resilience, opportunity, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Set against the scenic backdrop of The Links at Union Vale, the conference includes brunch, keynote and featured speaker sessions, networking opportunities, and meaningful moments designed to fuel connection, courage, and clarity for women at every stage of their leadership journey.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Venue: The Links at Union Vale, Lagrangeville, NY

Time: Doors open at 9:30 AM. Program begins at 10:00 AM and concludes at 2:00 PM.