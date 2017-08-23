Ali Stroker to 'Burn Old Dresses' in Concert at The Green Room 42

Ground-breaking TV & Broadway actress Ali Stroker (Tony-nominated Spring Awakening revival, FOX's Glee), the first-ever performer in a wheelchair to perform in a Broadway show and on The Tony Awards, will offer two solo concerts in NYC on September 17 & 18 at 8pm at The Green Room 42 (inside the stylish YOTEL Hotel @ 570 Tenth Avenue). Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.thegreenroom42.com.

The show, Burning Old Dresses! will take the audience on an entertaining musical journey from Spring Awakening, to Glee, The Glee Project & beyond.

Ali also appears in the highly anticipated upcoming ABC drama Ten Days In the Valley which stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Kyra Sedgwick. The show premieres on October 1 as part of ABC's Fall Sunday Lineup & follows Jane Sadler (Sedgwick), an overworked television producer & single mother in the middle of a fractious separation. When her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night, Jane's world, and her controversial police series, implodes. Life imitates art: everything's a mystery, everyone has a secret & no one can be trusted.

Stroker plays Tamara, a writer & researcher in Jane's internal Writers' Room who is unafraid to pitch and let her opinions be known. She's an encyclopedia of facts and statistics. The cast of Ten Days In the Valley also features Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Malcolm Jamal-Warner (American Crime Story: The People VS. OJ Simpson, The Cosby Show), Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead) & Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Game of Thrones, Suicide Squad, Lost). Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) serves as writer and showrunner. The series, from Skydance Media, is also executive produced by Jill Littman, Cameron, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.

In 2015, Ali Stroker made her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed & Tony Award-nominated revival of Spring Awakening, also performing with the cast of the show last year on The Tony Awards telecast. An advocate for people with different abilities, Stroker was the first-ever performer in a wheelchair to appear in a Broadway show (and on The Tony Awards); she also guest-starred on Season 4 of the Emmy Award-winning FOX show Glee and appeared as a finalist on the TV reality show competition The Glee Project. A graduate of New York University, Ali was also the first person in a wheelchair to graduate from The Tisch School of the Arts' prestigious Drama Program. Stroker has had solo performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and New York's Town Hall, in addition to concert performances at Lincoln Center and Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC. Earlier this year she received NYU's Annual Alumni Award and last year, Ali performed on Broadway at the Nothing Like a Dame Benefit for The Actors Fund where she shared the stage with Tony Award-winners Bebe Neuwirth, Christine Ebersole, Donna Murphy, LaChanze, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Ziemba & Phyllis Newman. Earlier this year she also spent time leading the Orange County School of the Arts' prestigious 'Performing with the Pros' Program which gives over 40 students a chance to study & perform with a celebrated Broadway star. Ali is also a Co-Chair of Women Who Care, which supports United Cerebral Palsy of NYC and she's a Founding Member of BE MORE HEROIC, an anti-bullying campaign which tours the U.S. connecting with thousands of students each year. Ali was born & raised in New Jersey. For more information on Ali, visit www.AliStroker.com.

