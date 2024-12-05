Ali Stroker, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci And More Named Honorary Co-Chairs For The ADAPT Leadership Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ADAPT Community Network have announced that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

Abigail Hawk, television, film, and stage star of Blue Bloods fame, will return as host of the awards gala. Hawk is a four-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

"For the past seven years, I have been a proud Celebrity Ambassador to ADAPT," says Abigail Hawk. "In that time, I have seen firsthand the important work that ADAPT does helping children, families, and adults with disabilities in wide ranging and comprehensive ways."

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; Abigail Hawk; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; Deborah Roberts, award-winning ABC News correspondent and co-anchor of ABC News "20/20"; RosAnna Scotto, Emmy-winning host, FOX 5 Good Day New York; Ali Stroker, Tony-winning actress and author; Alex Witt, Emmy-nominated host, MSNBC's Alex Witt Reports; Mike Woods, two time Emmy-winning meteorologist and reporter, FOX 5 Good Day New York; and Isiah Whitlock Jr., star of Your Honor, and Da 5 Bloods. ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: https://adaptcommunitynetwork.org/2025-adapt-leadership-awards-gala/

For more information about gala sponsorships, contact Elise Newman at: elise@elisenewmanevents.com

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.