Alex Newell, Derek Klena, and Ariana DeBose Join TODAYTIX AT TAVERN July Lineup

Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Wicked) and Alex Newell (Once on This Island, Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) are the latest Broadway stars to join the outdoor summer concert series TodayTix at Tavern, while Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) returns for an encore show.

To date, the events, produced by TodayTix Presents and held at Tavern on the Green, have hosted nearly 1,000 cultured New Yorkers at in person performances from Broadway actors including Ariana DeBose, Shoshana Bean, Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Derek Klena, who was recently nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Nick Healey in Jagged Little Pill, will take to the stage on July 19, followed by Ariana DeBose on July 20. Grammy nominee Alex Newell will perform on July 26 and 27.

All performances start at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm to allow guests to enjoy al fresco dinner and drinks before the show. Tickets are on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com and the TodayTix app. Fans can also enter the lottery via the app for the chance to win $20 standing-room-only tickets to both of Alex Newell's shows.

Executive Producer Tony Marion tapped Brian Tovar and Jason Sherwood of Livesight (the People's Choice Awards, the Oscars, The Museum of Ice Cream) to create a custom, site-specific stage that makes the most of the beautiful patio nestled at the edge of Central Park's Sheep Meadow for the ultimate New York night out.

"The spark of connection between artists and audiences we've experienced at Tavern has given us a new kind of iconic New York night. Celebrating the magic of live entertainment, under the Central Park stars as our city continues to heal and rebuild is an experience like no other," Marion shared.

TodayTix at Tavern will run on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer. Tickets are available in pods of 2 or 4, as well as a select number of singles. Each pod may only seat members of the same party.