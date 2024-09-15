Alex Edelman Wins Emmy Award for JUST FOR US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alex Edelman has won an Emmy Award for Just for Us! The writer and comedian's one-man show recently made its way to the screen as a comedy special, and he has won for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. The special is now streaming on Max.

Edelman also won a Special Tony Award for the show, following its respective Off-Broadway and Broadway runs. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Edelman here.

About Alex Edelman: JUST FOR US

After an acclaimed, extended run on Broadway, comedian Alex Edelman brings his solo show JUST FOR US to HBO in an all-new comedy special. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic threats pointed in his direction online, Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, timely, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

About Alex Edelman

Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He has three prior award-winning, sell-out shows in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of “Saturday Night Seder,” a star-studded 70-minute YouTube special that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.