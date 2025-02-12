Alex Edelman, Susie Essman, & More Join 'Night of Too Many Stars'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEXT for AUTISM (NEXT), the leading nonprofit dedicated to designing, launching, and supporting innovative services for people with autism, has announced the return of its popular live comedy event, Night of Too Many Stars with host Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”). The comedy concert and live auction will occur on Monday, March 31st, 2025 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Additional performers for this year’s event include Ronny Chieng, Alex Edelman, Susie Essman, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Garlin, James Austin Johnson, Sam Morril, Please Don’t Destroy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Sarah Sherman, Max Weinberg‘s Jukebox and too many others to come. Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter, celebration, and partnership.

NEXT believes that everyone deserves to live a productive and fulfilling life. For the 5.4 million autistic adults in the U.S., it can be harder to achieve this vision due to a lack of resources, ally ship, inclusion, and opportunity. The funds raised from Night of Too Many Stars will help achieve this vision by supporting initiatives that target the most needed and underserved areas: work, home, and social well-being for autistic adults. To date, NEXT has funded more than 380 projects from 170 organizations in 37 states and territories nationwide, thanks to the support of NOTMS sponsors, donors, and guests.

Night of Too Many Stars was created by longtime SNL and Conan O’Brien writer/producer Robert Smigel and his wife Michelle Smigel, a NEXT for AUTISM board co-chair, who struggled to find effective education for their autistic son, Daniel. Over the past 20 years, the Smigels’ extended comedy family —including NEXT board member Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler, as well as a dedicated group of sponsors, bring NOTMS to life and support this important work.

‘We created Night of Too Many Stars with our friends in the comedy world at a time when most organizations focused only on research for a cure,” said Michelle and Robert Smigel. “Seeing so many parents struggle to find appropriate services and schools for their children inspired us to create an event to support the vital programs and services that individuals with autism need right now.”

Tickets start at $196.25 and are available now on Ticketmaster and can also be purchased at NEXTforAUTISM.org/NOTMS. Tickets are also available in person, at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices. Sponsorship and VIP ticketing are available at NEXTforAUTISM.org/Tickets

The event committee includes Dee and Tommy Hilfiger, Laura and Harry Slatkin, Mitch and Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Lucia Smigel, Michelle and Robert Smigel, Jackie and Adam Sandler, and Tracey and Jon Stewart.