Alan Menken to Compose Songs for Animated Film SPELLBOUND
Academy Award-winning Disney legend, Alan Menken and Tangled collaborator, Glenn Slater, will compose songs for Spellbound, a new animated feature from Skydance Animation.
The film, directed by Vicky Jenson, tells the story of a young girl who in on a mission to break a spell that has torn her kingdom apart. Spellbound was written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.
Menken will be joined by lyricist and Tangled collaborator Slater and Frozen music producer Chris Montan.
"I'm thrilled to be united with so many talented collaborators and very much look forward to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin," Menken said in a statement. "'Spellbound' promises to be quite unique and inspiring."
Alan Menken is a Disney legend who has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual, including eight Oscars with 4 for Best Score and 4 for Best Song; 11 GRAMMY AWARDS (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"); and 7 Golden Globes. He is best known for his work on Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Pocahontas, Enchanted, and Tangled, as well as the onstage musicals Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act. He is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.
