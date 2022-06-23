Alan Menken, Alex Newell & More Join SAY IT WITH PRIDE on Disney+

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Disney+ will celebrate its community of employees, talent, and fans with "Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365" premiering on Thursday, June 30 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Disney+'s YouTube and Facebook.

Through song and storytelling, the second annual iteration of Disney+'s Pride variety show aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.

The ensemble of participants includes Alan Menken (Academy Award®-winning Disney Legend), Alex Newell ("Glee"), Angelica Ross ("Pose"), DCapella (Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation), Jack Hughes (Artist), Jenny Lorenzo (Host of "What's Up Disney+"), Jessica Darrow ("Encanto"), KATIE Barnes (ESPN Features Writer), Nina West ("RuPaul's Drag Race" and the host of the Webby Award-nominated 2021 Disney+ Pride Show), Reuby Wood ("Better Nate Than Ever"), Topher Ngo ("Turning Red"), Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Victoria Alonso (Marvel's President, Physical and Post Production, VFX & Animation Production), and more. Tee Vaden will direct the special.

Produced in partnership with Disney Music Group and the Disney PRIDE Employee Resource Group, the assembled team of performers, talent, director, and producers is predominantly comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the support of allies.

Subscribers can discover LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in the Celebrate Pride Month Collection now streaming on Disney+ that features beloved movies and series including "Love, Victor," "Trevor: The Musical" (Streaming June 24), "Glee," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "OUT," and more.

Fans can use #DisneyPlusPride and #Pride365 and follow Disney+ on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to celebrate Pride Month throughout June.

Disney+ and The Walt Disney Company are committed to Reimagine Tomorrow by amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment. For more information, visit Disney's Reimagine Tomorrow website.

Watch the trailer for the new special here: