Alan Cumming's Club Cumming Spotlighted in New Documentary Series

Club Cumming, the nightclub founded by Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, will be the subject of a new documentary series from World of Wonder, Deadline reports. Club Cumming will premiere on their streaming platform WOW Presents Plus in 2026.

The six-part series will examine the life of the venue located on the Lower East Side, which has featured an impressive array of drag and cabaret performers since opening in 2017. In addition to Cumming himself, the series will feature appearances by cabaret singer Daphne Always, drag performer Michelle Wynters, drag queen Brini Maxwell, drag king Cunning Stunt, comedian Jake Cornwell, and co-owner and manager Darren Dryden.

In a statement, Cumming noted, “My vision for Club Cumming has always been to create the ethos of old New York nightlife: A place for all ages, all genders, all colors, all sexualities, where kindness is all and anything can happen."

He continued: “It’s a cabaret club but also a dance club, a drag club, an art club, a community center, a safe space – it’s whatever the LGBTQ+ community needs and wants it to be. I’m so happy that World of Wonder and WOW Presents Plus is making this show about our Club Cumming tribe and showcasing the talents and the stories and the lives of these queer icons of tomorrow.”

Alan Cumming is an award-winning performer of stage and screen. In 1998, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’s Elle (which he also adapted) and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest. He also serves as the host of NBC's The Traitors.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas