Alan Cumming Says He Doesn't Need to Do CABARET Again

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and writer Alan Cumming is well known for his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret, for which he has won a Tony Award. He first performed in the role in 1998, then returned for the revival on Broadway in 2018. Recently, he has discussed whether or not he would every return to the show.

Though he agreed that Cabaret would always hold a special place in his heart, he will not be returning to the show. "I could die happy never being in Cabaret again," Cumming said.

Many times, at many events, Cumming has been asked to perform songs from the show, such as Willkommen or Money, to which he always refused. "Cabaret is such an incredible show, a beautiful piece of work." Cumming said, "I think I'm a moving-on kind of person always. I feel a bit embarrassed by resting on my laurels."

Currently, Alan Cumming has been keeping busy with his reality show "The Traitors," which has won two Emmy Awards. To read more about the interview at Parade, click here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas