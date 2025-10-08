Alan Cumming, Chloe Fineman and More to Join The Stella Adler Studio of Acting Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stella Adler Studio of Acting will host its Fall benefit, Stella by Starlight, which will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Alan Cumming will be presented with the Voice of Humanity Award. Matthew Modine will be honored with the Stella Adler Award. Vladimir Duthiers will be presented with the Stella Adler Arts Advocacy Award. Ann-Marie Foster, CEO of Phoenix House, will accept the Harold Clurman Spirit Award. Pauletta Washington will host. The evening will feature Chloe Fineman, Rosie Perez, Eric Stoltz, Steven Skybell and more*. Stella by Starlight will take place at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers.

"Stella by Starlight is an opportunity to celebrate our values and the people and partners who share and uphold them," said Tom Oppenheim, Artistic Director at the Stella Adler Studio. "Honoring Alan Cumming and Matthew Modine connects us to our legacy of excellence in craft. Vladimir Duthiers exemplifies an appreciation and value for the full spectrum of humanity in his journalism. Anne Marie Foster's work with Phoenix House centers a belief we know to be true: that art is not only vital for recovery, but for living an expressive and fully realized human life."

Over the course of seven decades, the studio has been in six locations across Manhattan, grown from an elite program for artists to an expansive cultural center with a justice program across New York City and weathered the storm of the pandemic. The gala will play an important role in fundraising to rally community support as the organization emerges from the pandemic and builds toward the future, toward its next act.

Adam Gerber, Director of Development, said, "The Stella Adler Studio of Acting stands at a pivotal moment. As we celebrate 75 years of artistic excellence, we look not backward, but forward, to a bold new chapter defined by sustainability, access, and resilience. Stella by Starlight is part of an effort to make a bold investment in creative education, to ensure our next 75 years remain accessible, vibrant, and transformative for generations to come."

*Scheduled to appear at time of printing, pending availability

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

DATE: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

LOCATION: Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10011

TICKET PRICES: VIP tickets start at $500 each. Details follow.

Gala Guest - $500

Admission for one to VIP cocktail party

General admission seating at the evening's show

Name listed in the evening's digital program

Solo Sponsor - $1,000

Admission for one to VIP cocktail party

Reserved VIP seating at the evening's show

Name listed on invitation, website, and program

Scene Partner - $2,500

Admission for two to VIP cocktail party

Reserved VIP seating for two at the evening's show

Name listed on invitation, website, and program

Choice of one 30-minute private class with a faculty member (movement, voice, or technique)

Artist Advocate - $5,000

Admission for two to VIP cocktail party

Reserved VIP seating for two at the evening's show

Name recognition in printed and digital materials

Private lunch with the Studio's artistic leadership

Additional sponsorship levels and benefits are available for contributions $10,000 and above.