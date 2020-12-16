Aisha Jackson, Elizabeth Stanley and More to Take Part in Concert to Support Middle Collegiate Church

On December 21, 2020 at 8 pm EST, the stars of Broadway, TV, and film will unite for a holiday celebration concert to support Middle Collegiate Church.

Director/Choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris (Take Me to the World at Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey core instructor) will direct and host. "For the past 5 years, Middle Church has opened their doors for us to produce a series of concerts raising money and awareness for local non-profits who are fighting for a variety of social justice issues. This holiday season seemed like the perfect time to give back to Middle as a 'thank you' for all the support they have given The Mosaic Series over the years," Harris says.

To celebrate the powerful women in leadership at Middle Collegiate Church, Harris has assembled a cast of the entertainment industry's favorite women for an interactive evening of singing, dancing, trivia, and holiday joy! A Mosaic Christmas will feature Angela Birchett (The Clark Sisters Movie, The Color Purple), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) & Dri Jackson, Kristina Nicole Miller (The Lion King), Sapphire Hart (Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Carla Stewart (Tina The Musical, The Color Purple), Cassondra James (Once on This Island), Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton), Helen White (Carnegie Hall), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Alyssa Fox (Wicked, Frozen), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Denise Manning (What to Send Up), Marissa Miller (Wicked), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Company), Chondra Profit (The Lion King), Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen), Dionne McClain Freeney (One Girl's Story), Natalie Renee (Hairspray, Rent), Ménage à Trois, and more!

On December 5, a fire in a vacant building in the East Village spread to Middle Church's historical, 128-year-old physical home leaving nothing but the facade remaining. Rev. Jacqui Lewis says, "We are devastated and crushed that our beloved physical sanctuary at Middle Collegiate Church has burned. And yet no fire can stop Revolutionary Love." Though there is a lot of focus to support Middle Church in the midst of this tragedy, they plan to rebuild by doubling down on their core values of supporting their community first and foremost. Proceeds from A Mosaic Christmas will aid in this rebuilding effort supporting their rent relief programs, Black Lives Matter Fund, public education initiatives, queer programming, and community care.

A Mosaic Christmas will stream live on YouTube on December 21, 2020 at 8 pm EST

https://bit.ly/AMosaicChristmas

If you are unable to attend, you can donate by visiting:

https://www.middlechurch.org/rising