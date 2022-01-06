Ailey Extension Kicks Off 2022 With Celebration Of Founder, New Weekly Classes, and Dance Cardio Workshop

Ailey Extension is helping people all around the world kickstart their 2022 resolutions with new workshops and weekly classes to help make movement part of a fun and healthy lifestyle.

Throughout January, students of all ages and experience levels will have the chance to explore new dance styles and get started on their fitness goals by getting moving with New York City's elite instructors. The updated weekly schedule offers dancers ages 16 and up plenty of new opportunities to join in the dance either in-studio at the Joan Weill Center for Dance - NYC's largest building dedicated to dance - or virtually from wherever they are located. Kids ages 5-11 and teens/tweens ages 12-17 can also get moving with Ailey during the Kids & Teens Sunday Dance Series.

First, Ailey fans around the world are encouraged to celebrate the birthday of founder Alvin Ailey on Saturday, January 8 at 2pm ET with Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison and Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing during an online Celebrating Alvin Ailey Workshop. This virtual experience comes just days after what would have been Mr. Ailey's 91st birthday and offers dancers an opportunity to explore his genius as a choreographer while learning directly from one of the most influential dance figures of the late 20th century. Fans can also learn more about Alvin Ailey when AILEY, director Jamila Wignot's resonant documentary about the legendary choreographer will open the 36th season of PBS American Masters with a nationwide broadcast premiere on Tuesday, January 11 at 9pm (check local listings, pbs.org/ailey and the PBS Video app). The film traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with inimitable grace and power.

All are welcome to jump start their fitness-focused resolutions during a FREE Online Hip-Hop Cardio Workshop with Matthew Johnson-Harris on Sunday January 23 at 2pm ET. This dance cardio experience will have students sweating and toning as they switch between dynamic and slow controlled movements infused with hip-hop swag. Students can join the weekly Hip-Hop Cardio class in-studio or online each Thursday at 6:30pm ET to make this class a part of their regular workout routine.

Masala Bhangra with Sarina Jain makes its return to the studios this month, helping dancers meet their fitness goals by combining traditional Bhangra steps with Bollywood moves for a high energy total body workout each Saturday at 10:30am ET. Dance cardio lovers will also enjoy moving to Latin and international rhythms in-studio or online during Zumba with Richard Martinez on Saturdays at 11:30am ET and Mondays at 6:30pm ET; in-studio or online with Jose Ozuna on Sundays at 9:30am ET; or online with Karen Arceneaux on Mondays at 12:30pm ET. Anyone looking for an effective but low-impact workout can stretch and tone the body during online Restorative Stretches with Sarita Allen on Mondays at 10am ET, work on functional flexibility during online Vinyasa Yoga with Pilin Anice on Tuesdays at 9am ET, focus on strength and flexibility during Pilates Evolution with Sarita Allen in-studio or online Saturdays at 9:30am ET, or combine these techniques during online Yoga-Lattes with Olivia Bowman-Jackson on Sundays at 11am ET.

In addition to the variety of fitness-focused classes, Ailey Extension's updated weekly schedule of adult classes includes even more chances for students to explore different dance techniques. Students ages 16+ can explore Contemporary in-studio with Christopher Jackson on Tuesdays at 6:45pm ET, practice Ailey's signature Horton technique online with Karen Arceneaux on Wednesdays at 7:30pm ET, learn Hip-hop with Yancy Greene in-studio or online on Thursdays at 7pm ET, discover the latest African street dances during Afro'Dance with Angel Kaba in-studio or online each Friday at 6:30pm ET, and work on their ballet skills in Absolute Beginner Ballet with Ronald Alexander in-studio on Fridays at 6pm ET or Advanced Beginner Ballet with Noriko Hara in-studio on Saturdays at 3pm ET.

Teens and tweens will also get to dance with their peers during the Kids & Teens Sunday Dance Series Winter/Spring Session which runs from January 9 - May 1. Students ages 12-17 can explore ballet, contemporary and hip-hop styles in a judgment-free zone with a small group of their peers. Hip-hop and ballet classes for small children ages 5-7 and 8-11 will remain online allowing Ailey's youngest dancers to join in the fun from wherever they are. Students are encouraged toa??enroll in the full 12-week session ora??welcome to drop-ina??to one of the weekly classes.

As Ailey opens its doors to the public, the health and well-being of all dancers, students, instructors, and staff remains a top priority. An Ailey Forward re-entry plan to safely welcome dancers, instructors, and staff to The Joan Weill Center for Dance has been developed and continues to be updated with consideration of all government and regulatory guidelines as well as information from health professionals. All visitors to the building - including students, instructors, and staff - will be required to submit proof of full vaccination, have their temperature taken upon arrival, and wear masks while indoors. Students are encouraged to visit alvinailey.org/extension/covidsafety for the most updated information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

With more than 40 weekly classes and special workshops each month Ailey Extension allows students all over the world to explore different dance styles seven days a week. For more details about Ailey Extension's variety of in-person, virtual, and hybrid class options - which include hip-hop, ballet, Horton, West African, Zumba, samba, yoga, contemporary, Pilates, Broadway Jazz and more - please visit alvinailey.org/extension.