Ahrens & Flaherty's World Premiere Musical KNOXVILLE to Release Original Cast Recording in Fall 2022

Following its run at Asolo Repertory Theatre, the world premiere musical KNOXVILLE will receive an Original Cast Recording. The album features all new music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Based on the novel by James Agee, KNOXVILLE recently ran at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. The project reunites Frank Galati (adapter and director), Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award-winning creative team behind Broadway's Ragtime. The album will be available digitally and on physical CD in fall of this year. Sign up for alerts at www.asolorep.org .

The cast of KNOXVILLE is led by Broadway veterans Jason Danieley, Hannah Elless, Paul Alexander Nolan, Ellen Harvey, Nathan Salstone and Joel Waggoner. Rounding out the cast are Jack Casey, Sarah Aili, Abigail Stephenson, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Dwelvan David, Scott Wakefield, William Parry, and Barbara Marineau.

MORE ABOUT Asolo Repertory Theatre:

Now in its 63rd season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.