Adrienne Warren to Join The New York Pops For A Tina Turner Tribute At Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops will kick off its 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall with Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren. The concert celebrates the legacy of the iconic singer and the countless artists she inspired and features Tony Award winner for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Adrienne Warren. Songs include “Son of a Preacher Man”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “What's Love Got to Do With It”, “Let's Stay Together”, and many more memorable hits.

"We are so excited to celebrate the opening night of The New York Pops' 42nd season with a brand-new tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll, Tina Turner!” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “To help us honor this icon, we're thrilled to welcome back a dear friend of the orchestra, Adrienne Warren. Adrienne won a Tony Award for her brilliant performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and most recently joined us for our 41st Birthday Gala honoring Clive Davis. We hope to see you there!”

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Merry and Bright featuring Jessica Vosk and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Matt Doyle and Max Clayton will also headline the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 54 Below.

Photo credit: Richard Termine