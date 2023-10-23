Adrienne Warren, Margo Seibert, and More Join The Lineup For The Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

The gala will take place tonight, October 23, 2023, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. 

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced that Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren (TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL), Director Kate Whoriskey, Margo Seibert (ROCKY, IN TRANSIT), Jhardon DiShon Milton (TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, A BRONX TALE), and Matthew Griffin (TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, THE COLLABORATION) have joined the star-studded line-up for the organization's 2023 Gala tonight, October 23, 2023, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. 

As previously announced, the evening will celebrate writers and their mentors, with performances from multi-Tony Award Winner Patti LuPone (COMPANY), Tony Nominee Deborah Cox (incoming Broadway cast of THE WIZ), Emmy Award Winner Eric McCormack (THE COTTAGE), Collin Hancock (HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO), and appearances from DGF President Andrew Lippa, along with Lynn Ahrens, Todd London, Rebekah Greer MelocikSarah Ruhl, Stephen Schwartz, Benjamin Velez, and Jacob Yandura. Tony Award-nominated Writer and Comedian Amber Ruffin will host the festivities. 

The evening’s program will be directed by Noah Himmelstein, joined by Georgia Stitt as Music Director. 

The evening will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Media Producer, Educator and Philanthropist Leonard Majzlin for their creative contributions, educational mentorship, and continued dedication to the American theater.

The honorees will be celebrated at DGF’s Gala, supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater through financial resources, education-driven programming, and free rehearsal spaces throughout their careers. Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available by visiting DGFGala.com or calling (212) 391-8384.



