Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Will Announce the 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations

Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) and three-time Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Check back here at BroadwayWorld to watch the nominations live at 9:00am ET!

"We couldn't be more thrilled to kick off our 75th Anniversary with Adrienne and Joshua - two of the most talented powerhouse performers on Broadway," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our Nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now."

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date has been extended for the 2021-2022 season to Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 75th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event, and will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Monday, May 9th at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.

Adrienne Warren's talent as a singer, actress and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple-threat in the industry and a star on the rise. Warren is perhaps most well known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. In addition to the Tony Award, she also received the Drama Desk, Antonyo and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance. Warren originated the role in numerous workshops of the show, working together with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren's Broadway debut followed the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard and Joe Allen Award nominations. Warren previously earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical.a??She previously appeared onstage in The Wiza??(Encores City Center) anda??Dreamgirlsa??(NAACP Theatre Award nomination - The Apollo). On television, most recently, Warren garnered critical praise for her starring performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in the six episode limited series for ABC entitled Women of the Movement. The series, created/written by Marissa Jo Cerar and produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan, centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. Warren can next be seen in TriStar Pictures' The Woman King opposite Viola Davis, which will release in September. She is also a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), which empowers the community to actively participate in the fight for social change: https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/. BAC received a special Tony Award in 2021.

Joshua Henry can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in See Season 1 and 2 for Apple TV. Most recently, Joshua appeared on Broadway as 'Dr. Pomatter' in Waitress. Prior to Waitress, Joshua astounded audiences in The Wrong Man at MCC Theatre. Joshua starred on Broadway as the iconic 'Billy Bigelow' in the revival of Carousel for which he received a coveted Tony and Grammy nomination. Before headlining in Carousel, Joshua starred as 'Aaron Burr' in the cultural phenomenon, Hamilton, in Los Angeles. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as 'Noble Sissle' in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along. Joshua was Tony-nominated for his star turn as 'Flick' in the musical Violet. He received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his thrilling, show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his leading role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include leading roles in Porgy & Bess and Green Day's American Idiot. Film: "Tick, Tick...Boom," (Netflix/ Imagine Entertainment). He recently released his debut EP called Guarantee available on all music platforms.

