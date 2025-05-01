Adam Pearson to Play Joseph Merrick in THE ELEPHANT MAN Film Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bernard Pomerance’s Tony-winning play The Elephant Man is coming to the screen in a new film adaptation starring Adam Pearson. The movie, which is scheduled to begin filming in Spring of 2026, has been written by Bernard Pomerance’s son, Moby Pomerance, Variety reports.

Based on the life of Joseph Merrick, The Elephant Man centers on a young man who lived in London during the latter part of the nineteenth century. A victim of rare skin and bone diseases, Merrick became the star attraction in traveling sideshows. Pearson's casting in the new film makes him the first disabled character to play Merrick on screen.

"Joseph Merrick is a man I have a long and complex relationship with," Pearson said in a statement. "From having his name used as a term of derision to learning about the man himself in documentaries I’ve presented. It’s been a cathartic journey of growing to love and respect a man who I as a child I avoided even thinking about. Now as a disability advocate and actor, I can think of no greater honour (yet heavy responsibility) than to tell the true story of Joseph Carey Merrick.”

The play follows Merrick's story as he is admitted to London’s prestigious Whitechapel Hospital. Under the care of celebrated young physician Frederick Treves, Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to an urbane and witty favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream – to be a man like any other.

The play has been performed in numerous productions around the world, including three times on Broadway, most recently in 2014 with Bradley Cooper. Other actors who have played the role include David Bowie, Billy Crudup, Mark Hamill, Philip Anglum, and David Schofield. Pomerance’s play shares its title with the 1980 film by David Lynch, which starred Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt as Merrick. The two projects are unrelated takes on the same true story.

As an actor, Pearson has appeared in such films as Under the Skin, Chained for Life, and, most recently, 2024's A Different Man opposite Sebastian Stan.

Photo courtesy of A24