Adam Garcia to Join the Cast of QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET at New York City Center

Two-time Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia will make his New York stage debut next month as ‘Father’ in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet featuring direction by Rob Ashford and choreography by the late Paul Roberts.

Garcia is a star of stage and screen. He received Olivier Award nominations for his performances Trevor Nunn’s production of Kiss Me, Kate and Saturday Night Fever. Other notable stage credits include Singing in the Rain, 42nd Street, On The Town, and Wicked. His dance training began in his native Australia where he studied tap, ballet, and jazz. Garcia’s breakout performance was in the dance musical Hot Shoe Shuffle which became a hit in Sydney and then transferred to London’s West End.

He has appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s hit film adaptations of the Agatha Christie mysteries of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile as well as Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Coyote Ugly. Garcia has served as a judge on the television dance competitions “Dancing with the Stars” (Australia), “Dance Boss” (Australia), and “Got to Dance” (U.K.). In 2022, he competed in the second season of the U.K. series “The Masked Dancer” winning the second-place trophy.

Garcia joins the previously announced Golden Globe Award nominee Ansel Elgort as ‘The Godfather’ and rising star Paris Fitzpatrick who performs the iconic lead role of ‘Jimmy.’

In 1973, guitar smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote Quadrophenia. Recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it’s back – this time as an explosive dance production – with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Choreographed by the late Paul Roberts and directed by Rob Ashford, this critically acclaimed production of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet arrives in New York City from a run of performances at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and a UK tour. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is the backdrop for this adrenaline-filled rollercoaster ride. The production is costumed by British fashion house Paul Smith.