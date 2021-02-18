Adam Epstein's The Contemporary Broadway Musical

A 10-week seminar taught by Broadway Producer Adam Epstein examining the evolution of the American musical from Evita in 1979 to Dear Evan Hansen. This seminar will focus on Broadway from the past three decades, surveying the American musicals of the 1980s, including, but not limited to Dreamgirls, La Cage Aux Folles, and Into The Woods, as well as the British invasion of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh, to the boundary-breaking musicals of the '90s such as Rent and Ragtime to the biggest hits of the 21st century including The Producers, Hairspray, Wicked, Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Class lectures will center around how the form has changed since the so-called "Golden Age," what direction(s) the musical has taken, and what it means to be an "American" musical.

Course Schedule: Mondays, February 22 - April 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. PST

Classes can be attended live at the time indicated above. In addition, the course videos will be made available to enrollees within 24 hours of the conclusion of each session.

