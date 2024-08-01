Adam Driver to Star in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adam Driver will star in a new production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling this fall. Directed by Neil Pepe, this limited, 13-week engagement will begin preview performances on Tuesday, September 24, ahead of an official opening night on Wednesday, October 16, downtown at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.



On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’s success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design). Casting is by Telsey Casting, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Manager.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



For tickets, please visit HoldOnToMeDarling.com.

Tickets are also available at Lortel.org or, beginning September 24 at The Lucille Lortel Box Office.



Exclusive tickets will be available at every performance for Lortel Members. Memberships can be purchased online HERE.