Adam Brody, Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland and More Featured in Short Films by Neil LaBute

Contemptible Entertainment is releasing six short films by Neil LaBute. The first two of the films drop today: Sexting, with Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland and Jamie Anderson; and Double or Nothing, with Adam Brody, Louisa Krause and Keith David.

A new film will be released every Monday for the next four weeks.

You can stream the films HERE!

Neil LaBute received his Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of a literary fellowship to study at The Royal Court Theatre. Films include In the Company of Men (New York Critics Circle Award for Best First Feature, Filmmakers' Trophy at the Sundance Film Festival), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, The Shape of Things - a film adaptation of his play by the same title - The Wicker Man, Lakeview Terrace and Death at a Funeral. Plays include bash: reasons to be pretty, latter-day plays, The Shape of Things, The Distance From Here, The Mercy Seat, Autobahn, This Is How It Goes, Some Girl(s), Wrecks, In a Dark Dark House, Helter Skelter, The Furies and The War on Terror. LaBute is the author of several fictional pieces that have been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harper's Bazaar and Playboy, among others. A collection of his short stories was published by Grove/Atlantic.





