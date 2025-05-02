Actress and Comedian Ruth Buzzi Passes Away at 88

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of comedian and actress Ruth Buzzi at the age of 88, who passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease at her home near Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, May 1. The news was first announced on her official social media page.

Known for her expressive face, Buzzi had a long career in entertainment, performing in variety shows like Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which won her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. She was a graduate of Pasadena Playhouse's theatre program and appeared on Broadway in the original production of Sweet Charity starring Gwen Verdon.

A contemporary of comediennes such as Carol Burnett, she also appeared on many other shows in the 1960s and 70s, including The Garry Moore Show, The Dean Martin Show, The Entertainers, and more. She was also an early guest on The Muppet Show, appearing in the first season, as well as repeat visits on Sesame Street in the 1990s and 2000s.

Film credits included several for Disney, including Freaky Friday, The North Avenue Irregulars, and The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again. Below is a clip of the performer on one of her many visits to The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts, in character as one of her most familiar roles, the spinster Gladys Ormphby.