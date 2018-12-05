Actors' Equity Members Take #NotALabRat Campaign To Broadway Audiences

Dec. 5, 2018  

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 Actors and Stage Managers, announced that the Union's #NotALabRat campaign entered a new phase, where Equity members have begun asking audiences to join Equity's fight for a stronger Lab Agreement with the Broadway League.

For the first time today, Equity members greeted ticket buyers outside the Broadway TKTS location and asked them to join the #NotALabRat campaign. Audience members who supported the campaign were given one of Equity's #NotALabRat buttons to wear into their shows.

"Equity members are united and volunteering their time to support our campaign because our campaign was based on an outcry from members, who believe that it is long past time for their creative contributions to be recognized with profit participation when a show recoups," said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association.

The public #NotALabRat campaign began last month on social media, where Equity members began sharing videos and messages about why no one should still be earning the same weekly salary they were 11 years ago. Click here to learn more and view the campaign's introductory video.

The Lab Agreement with the Broadway League is used for the development of new productions, often musicals.

