Actor Tom Lacy Dies at 87

Lacy performed in numerous Broadway productions, making his Broadway debut in 1969 in Last of the Red Hot Lovers.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of actor Tom Lacy, at 87. The news was confirmed by The Old Globe on Twitter.

Lacy performed in numerous Broadway productions, making his Broadway debut in 1969 in Last of the Red Hot Lovers. His other Broadway credits included Enemies (1972), Two Shakespearean Actors (1992), Saint Joan (1993), Timon of Athens (1993), The Government Inspector (1994), and Holiday (1995).

In addition to his work on Broadway and at The Old Globe, he has also performed at Hartford Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company, and more.

Lacy was also a Globe Associate Artist who performed in over 20 productions at the theatre.

"In his over 20 productions at the Globe, Lacy proved himself to be equally gifted across genres, and he brought his talents to plays by some of the theatre canon's greatest writers, including Alan Ayckbourn, A. R. Gurney, Thornton Wilder, and William Shakespeare," The Old Globe wrote on Twitter. "This notably included his turn as Bottom in Jack O'Brien's 1985 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, for which one critic described him as 'quite simply a comic genius.'"

Read the tweets from The Old Globe below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You