Acotr Zachary Booth Joins Latest Episode Of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

The newest episode of Tawkin' with the Roses is out now!

Feb. 17, 2021  

Tawkin' With the Roses, the new weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), is delighted to welcome Zachary Booth as the guest for the next episode of the show on Wednesday, Feb. 17th.

Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Perhaps best known for his role opposite Glenn Close on the hit show "Damages," Zachary Booth is a New York-based actor with extensive credits both on stage and on screen. On Broadway he appeared in the Roundabout production of The Winslow Boy, Off-Broadway he has premiered new works by Edward Albee (Me, Myself, & I) and Craig Lucas (Prayer for My Enemy) among others. His films include "Keep The Lights On," "After Louie," "The Revival," "Last Weekend," "Dark Horse," "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," "White Irish Drinkers" and "The Beaver" directed by Jodie Foster. Read more about Zachary Booth on IMDB at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2185539/.

The episode is available online today at https://www.stephensmiller.com/tawkin-with-the-roses, on Youtube, and is shared across social media including Facebook and Instagram.

