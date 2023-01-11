Abigail Hawk To Host The ADAPT Leadership Awards On March 9

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, will host the awards gala for the first time. Hawk is a four-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

"For the past five years, I have been a proud Celebrity Ambassador to ADAPT," says Abigail Hawk. "In that time, I have seen firsthand the important work that ADAPT does helping children, families, and adults with disabilities in wide ranging and comprehensive ways."

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; LaChanze, Emmy, Tony, and SAG winning actress, singer, and activist; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy-winning PIX 11 News anchor, and host of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Deborah Roberts, Emmy Award-winning journalist, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, and Contributing Anchor for 20/20.

"We are grateful to Abigail Hawk, who is a longtime supporter of ADAPT, for hosting our gala," says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. "We thank our Honorary Gala Co-Chairs Cara Buono, LaChanze, Tamsen Fadal, Susan Lucci, and Deborah Roberts, all dedicated celebrity ambassadors who continue to work tirelessly year-round on behalf of ADAPT. Their support of this organization has made a major difference in raising awareness to the over 100 programs and services ADAPT provides annually to over 20,000 people throughout all five boroughs of New York City."

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman.

For more information about the 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: https://adaptcommunitynetwork.org/gala23/

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.