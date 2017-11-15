BRIGADOON Opens with Gala Performance This Evening at New York City Center

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman (Bright Star), this concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical begins tonight, November 15, with a gala evening honoring Tony Award-winning producer and City Center Board co-chairman Stacey Mindich (Dear Evan Hansen). An additional six performances will be held November 16 through 19.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Stephanie J. Block (two-time Tony Award nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos) is Meg Brockie, Fiona's flirty dairymaid friend who takes a liking to Jeff. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean (Sara Esty, An American in Paris). However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple (Ross Lekites, Kinky Boots), which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Gala tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000. To RSVP or for further information, contact sstrebel@nycitycenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

IF YOU GO:

New York City Center Gala

Lerner & Loewe's

Brigadoon

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes De Mille

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Artistic Advisor Jack Viertel

Music Director Rob Berman

Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon

November 15-19, 2017

Wed at 6pm*, Thu at 7:30pm, Fri at 8pm, Sat at 2 & 8 pm, Sun at 2 & 7 pm

*Gala Evening

New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President and CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. For nearly 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and the expansion of the theatrical experience to include pre-show talks, master classes, and art exhibitions that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. Visit www.NYCityCenter.org for more.

