Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over in SWEENEY TODD Beginning Tonight

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster join the cast of the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street tonight, February 9, 2024. Their limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday May 5, 2024.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford played their final performance as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett on Sunday January 14, 2024.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.



