Aaron Tveit Extends Residency at Cafe Carlyle This June

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony winner Aaron Tveit will make his Café Carlyle debut with a residency at the iconic venue this June. It has now been announced that the residency has extended, with performances now running from June 11 - 29, 2024. It was previously announced that he would perform June 18 - 29.

Renowned for his Tony Award-winning performance as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and his current starring role as Sweeney Todd, Tveit has consistently captivated audiences with his versatility on stage. His impressive resume includes originating roles such as Frank Abagnale in "Catch Me If You Can" and Gabe in "Next to Normal," for which he received the Helen Hayes Award, a Lucille Lortel nomination, and The Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award.

Tveit's stage presence extends beyond Broadway, with notable performances in productions such as "Assassins" in the West End, "Rent" at the Hollywood Bowl, and "Company" at Barrington Stage. His television credits are equally impressive, featuring leading roles in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!," FOX's "Grease: Live," USA's "Graceland," and CBS's "Braindead." Fans also remember him as Tripp Van der Bilt in the original "Gossip Girl" on The CW.

In film, Tveit has left an indelible mark, starring as Enjolras in the Oscar-winning adaptation of "Les Misérables" and delivering memorable performances in movies such as "Out of Blue," "Created Equal," "Undrafted," "Better Off Single," "Big Sky," and "Howl."

Beyond his achievements on the big and small screens, Tveit has delighted audiences across the country with his solo concerts at renowned venues like Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook, The Belasco (L.A.), and the Barns at Wolf Trap D.C.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).