Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today

The late Aaron Carter, the acclaimed pop and hip-hop artist who passed away unexpectedly on November 5th at age 34, recently completed what is now his final album, Blacklisted, which was originally slated to be released on December 7, 2022, his 35th birthday. In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, will release the independent album on all streaming platforms on November 6. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021. The pop/hip-hop album, featuring singer/songwriter Dan C. Wright, who goes by the artist name, 3D FRIENDS, includes 11 tracks. The first single, "So Much to Say," was released one year ago, in November 2021.

Matthews and Johnson state, "We are incredibly sad about Aaron's untimely death and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. It was a pleasure and honor to work with him over the past year to produce Blacklisted. His tremendous gifts as a singer and songwriter shine as bright as ever on this project. But we never imaged that it would be his last album. We decided to release Blacklisted tomorrow to honor him and share his exceptional artistry with his fans around the world as we all mourn his loss."

In the past few months, Carter had performed at a number of clubs, including the iconic Whiskey a Go Go. Matthews and Johnson note, "We were in the process of setting up additional appearances for him across the country and looking forward to celebrating with him, just a month from now, the release of Blacklisted, our collaborative project. His passing is devastating."

Wright, the album's featured artist, states, "I'm having a hard time processing everything right now, because I just can't believe Aaron is gone. This past year has probably been the most eventful year of my life, having the opportunity work with Aaron as closely as I did. I am so grateful for how welcoming and warm he was. In spite of his personal struggles, Aaron really was one of the smartest and hardest working people I've ever met. Our album, Blacklisted, is pure Aaron Carter - from the authentic and poetic lyrics to his distinctive voice."

Blacklisted is available on all streaming sites November 6th.

Aaron Carter - "Blacklisted" Tracks

1. So Much To Say

2. Blame It On Me

3. She Just Wanna Ride (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

4. Grateful

5. Reload the Wesson (feat. Twista)

6. Scars (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

7. Back To Life (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

8. Never Say Sorry (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

9. City Of Dreams

10. Ridin' On Em (feat. Rocky Luciano and Sea Jay)

11. Time In A Bottle