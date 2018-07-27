AVENUE Q Reunion, Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole and More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

THE AVENUE Q 15TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT, JULY 30 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

What do you do with a B.A. in English... 15 years later?

Join the original cast and creators of Avenue Q, 15 years after their Broadway opening night, as they revisit the songs, stories, and memories that the show has provided over the last decade and a half. They'll be joined by friends - both human and felt - from throughout the show's incredible run. This very special night will include several cut songs, alternate versions of songs, and behind-the-scenes stories from over the years on and off-Broadway (where the show continues to run strong). You might not be able to go back to college, but you can always go back to Avenue Q.

Featuring: Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Barrett Foa, Jordan Gelber, Maggie Lakis, Bobby Lopez, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, and John Tartaglia.

Members of the current off-Broadway cast of Avenue Q: Katie Boren, Ben Durocher, Imari Hardon, Jason Jacoby, Nick Kohn, Michael Liscio Jr, Kerri Brackin, and Dana Steingold.

Produced by Philip Romano.

Music Direction by Gary Adler.

Directed by Jen Bender.

$65-$80 cover charge. $90-$105 VIP seating. $110-$115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Feinstein AND Christine Ebersole, JULY 31-SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7:00PM & SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

This August, Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, returns to the club that bears his name, alongside Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winner, for an unforgettable evening in Two for the Road.

Feinstein and Ebersole will take a summer stroll through classic standards such as "Stormy Weather," "Time After Time," "On the Atchison," "Topeka and the Santa Fe," and of course "42nd Street," in a resplendent celebration of the Great American Songbook. Serenaded by these two legendary performers of both nightclub and stage, prepare to be charmed in a glamorous evening of duets and medleys from Manhattan's Golden Age.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world with recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations, Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Winner of two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (42nd Street and Grey Gardens), Christine Ebersole has also starred in film (Wolf of Wall Street), television ("Sullivan & Son," "Royal Pains"), and has performed concerts in theaters and concert halls across the country, from The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall to The Pasadena and Boston Pops. She was most recently nominated for a Tony Award for her acclaimed performance in War Paint on Broadway.

$85-$115 cover charge. $120-$140 VIP Seating. $150-$175 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

*CARDED BY THEATERWORKSUSA, JULY 31 AT 9:30PM

Back for its third year, CARDED brings you a concert celebrating the incredible talent that comes out of a TheaterWorksUSA van. They've traveled thousands of miles across North America, they've performed for over a million people, they've loaded their set in and out of theatres, and now, they're singing their faces off at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join us for a night of showtunes, standards, and more!

Featuring: Kyle Becker, Jamie Boswell, Patrick Brady, Maria Bufalini, Dan Corica, Jenna Cormey, Liana Costabile, Mike Dorsey, Makenzie Morgan Gomez, Kailee Ann Graham, Liz Fichthorn, Eddie Layfield, Madelyn Claire Lego, Nancy Carrie Logan, Sarah Mikota, Meghan Miles, Bryan Miner, Kiani Nelson, Maria Pedro, Jenna Perez, McKenna Christine Poe, Marvin Riggins Jr., Connor Saccal, Kyle Sherman, William Spinnato, Bebe Tabickman, and Chelsea Lee Wheatley.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Shona White, AUGUST 1 AT 9:30PM

Scottish actress, singer and West End leading lady Shona White makes her New York debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with The Great "White" Way. A musical theatre stalwart and the first actress to have played both daughter and mother in Mamma Mia!, Shona will take you on a musical journey sharing the songs that have shaped her story so far. Expect well known numbers from shows such as Wicked and Chess, hits from London's "Swinging Sixties", ABBA and Scottish Folk.

Shona will be joined by the dazzling talents of friends old and new, from Broadway and beyond! Guests include multi award-winning Book of Mormon star Stephen Ashfield, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Bianco, and Feinstein's/54 Below regular artist Philippa Lynas.

With a big personality and an even bigger voice, do not miss the Scottish songstress on what promises to be a truly unique evening.

Music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. A highly accomplished Musical Director, Yasuhiko Fukuoka has worked with Broadway's most celebrated artists. Described by The New York Times as a "brilliant pianist" his emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. Fukuoka's works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes and his credits include TV, film, theater and concert pieces.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Larry Owens & James Jackson JR.: PUTTING Y'ALL TOGETHER, AUGUST 2 AT 9:30PM

Two of NYC's top cabaret, sketch, and comedy performers - Larry Owens (Steppenwolf, LarryOwensLive, A Strange Loop) and James Jackson, Jr. (The Black-Ups, A Strange Loop) bring their hilarious tribute show to Feinstein's/54 Below highlighting the effect of Stephen Sondheim's musical genius on performers of all backgrounds. In an age where Diversity In Musical Theatre must be more than just a slogan, Putting Y'all Together is an homage to Mr. Sondheim's vast catalogue and opens the door to every performer seeking inspiration.

Larry Owens is a multi-hyphenate artist living in New York City. One of TimeOutNY's "comedian's we're obsessed with", Larry has numerous credits in the worlds of theatre, comedy, cabaret and indie film. He was most recently a staff writer for the TruTV show, "Paid Off" and an Audelco Award Nominee for his fresh portrayal of the Emcee in Cabaret. He performs almost nightly in New York City, in addition to directing, developing works for television, and advocating for America's marginalized citizens.

James Jackson, Jr. has committed several crimes since he was deposited in New York City back when Jesus was a boy. Before embarking on a cabaret career (The Black-Ups) that has seen him at Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, DROM, The Duplex, the A.R.T.'s Club Oberon in Boston, and Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre, there were some national tours with angry Brits (Whistle Down The Wind), public belting in close proximity to Rockettes (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), and more regional theater than any resume should have to deal with (Dreamgirls at Massasoit Theatre - DASH Supporting Actor Award), and even some time as a drag queen (Henri Gabler) with Exigent Theatre Company. Most recently, he has been blocked on Twitter by Kirstie Alley.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.







