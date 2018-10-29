AUDELCO Announces Viv Award Nominations, CARMEN JONES Leads

AUDELCO has announced the nominees for their 2018 "Viv" Awards, honoring Black Theatre in New York City.

Classic Stage's revival of Carmen Jones leads the list with 11 nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, and a lead actress nod for the play's star, Anika Noni Rose.

City College Center For the Arts' production of On Kentucky Avenue followed closely with 11 nominations, including Best Musical.

The AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee, Inc.) is an organization that acknowledges and honors Black Theatre and its artists in New York City. Established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996), to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in black communities.

LIGHTING DESIGN

Alan C. Edwards (A Small Oak Tree Runs Red)

Maruti Evans (The Peculiar Patriot)

Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Yellowman)

Donald Holder (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box)

Adam Honore (Carmen Jones)

Jason Lyons (Sugar in Our Wounds)

SET DESIGN

Chris Cumberbatch (Harriet's Return)

Diggle (A Small Oak Tree Runs Red)

Mimi Lien (Fairview)

Arnulfo Maldonado (Sugar in Our Wounds)

Frank J. Oliva (The Old Settler)

COSTUME DESIGN

Carolyn Adams (Two Trains Running)

Montana Levi Blanco (The House That Will Not Stand)

Toni-Leslie James (Othello)

Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (The Homecoming Queen)

Pearl Williams & Ty Stephens (On Kentucky Avenue)

Ali Turns (A Soldier's Play)

SOUND DESIGN

Luqman Brown (The Peculiar Patriot)

Curtis Craig (Antigone)

Justin Ellington (Syncing Ink)

Palmer Hefferan (Sugar in Our Wounds)

Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview)

DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds)

Lileana Blain-Cruz (The House That Will Not Stand)

Timothy Douglas (Yellowman)

Harry Lennix (A Small Oak Tree Runs Red)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Paradise Blue)

Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen)

DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Joshua Bergasse (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

John Doyle (Carmen Jones)

Regge Life (Cross That River: A Tale of the Black West)

Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj (Little Rock)

Lee Summers (On Kentucky Avenue)

PLAYWRIGHT

Ngozi Anyanwu (The Homecoming Queen)

Marcus Gardley (The House That Will Not Stand)

Jiréh Breon Holder (Too Heavy for Your Pocket)

Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds)

Dominique Morisseau (Paradise Blue)

FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Oberon K.A. Adjepong (The Homecoming Queen)

Neil Dawson (Waiting for Giovanni)

Anthony Vaughn Parent (Antigone)

Joshua David Robinson (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation)

Gil Tucker (A Soldier's Play)

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Joniece Abbott-Pratt (The House That Will Not Stand)

Zainab Jah (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play)

Nedra McClyde (The House That Will Not Stand)

Ava McCoy (Antigone)

Mirirai Sithole (The Homecoming Queen)

LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ato Blankson-Wood (Twelfth Night)

Clifton Duncan (Carmen Jones)

Alan Harris (Cross That River: A Tale of the Black West)

Ty Stephens (On Kentucky Avenue)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maya Azucena (Cross That River: A Tale of the Black West)

Marcie Henderson (Gypsy)

Nikki M. James (Twelfth Night)

N'Kenge (On Kentucky Avenue)

Anika Noni Rose (Carmen Jones)

FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

David Aron Damane (Carmen Jones)

Justin Keyes (Jerry Springer - The Opera)

Count Stovall (On Kentucky Avenue)

Lee Summers (On Kentucky Avenue)

Tramell Tillman (Carmen Jones)

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Allyson Kaye Daniel (Unexpected Joy)

Andricka Hall (On Kentucky Avenue)

Tiffany Mann (Jerry Springer - The Opera)

Lindsay Roberts (Carmen Jones)

Soara-Joye Ross (Carmen Jones)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Sheldon Becton (Carmen Jones)

Richard Cummings, Jr. (On Kentucky Avenue)

Kahlil X. Daniel (Antigone)

Darryl G. Ivey (Little Rock)

Matt Oestreicher (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

CHOREOGRAPHY

Joshua Bergasse (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Gabriel "Kwikstep" Dionisio (Syncing Ink)

Bill T. Jones (Carmen Jones)

Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Antigone)

Ty Stephens & Donna Clark (On Kentucky Avenue)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

A Small Oak Tree Runs Red (Billie Holiday Theatre)

Little Rock (Harvey Butler/Rebel Theatrical Mgmt, LLC)

Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre Company)

Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club)

Too Heavy for Your Pocket (Roundabout Theatre Company)

Two Trains Running (Andrea Fulton Productions)

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Akin Babatundé (Lonesome Blues)

Tymisha Harris (Josephine)

Karen Jones Meadows (Harriet's Return)

J. Alphonse Nicholson (Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green)

Liza Jessie Peterson (The Peculiar Patriot)

Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon)

LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Edi Gathegi (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train)

Hill Harper (Our Lady of 121st Street)

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Yellowman)

Ty Jones (Antigone)

David Roberts (Josh: The Black Babe Ruth)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Our Lady of 121st Street)

Jessica Frances Dukes (Yellowman)

Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand)

Lynda Gravátt (The House That Will Not Stand)

Roslyn Ruff (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation)

Mfoniso Udofia (Homecoming Queen)

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Ain't Misbehavin' (NJPAC & Crossroads Theatre Company)

Carmen Jones (Classic Stage Company)

Smokey Joe's Cafe (Stage 42)

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A Soldier's Play (Negro Ensemble Company)

Antigone (Classical Theatre of Harlem)

The Old Settler (Billie Holiday Theatre)

Yellowman ((Billie Holiday Theatre)

BEST MUSICAL

Cross That River: A Tale of the Black West (Love Productions Records, Inc.)

Little Rock (Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, Harvey Butler/Rebel Theatrical Mgmt, LLC)

On Kentucky Avenue (City College Center for the Arts)

BEST PLAY

A Small Oak Tree Runs Red (Billie Holiday Theatre)

Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre Company)

Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club)

The Homecoming Queen (Atlantic Theater Company)

The House That Will Not Stand (New York Theatre Workshop)

Too Heavy for Your Pocket (Roundabout Theatre Company)

