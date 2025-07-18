ASHES AND CURDS To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Summer Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new one-act play Ashes and Curds, written by Darlene Elizabeth Joiner and directed by Lauren Winnenberg, will make its debut at the Chain Theatre One Act Summer Festival in New York City this July. Performances will take place on July 18 and July 24 at 8:30 p.m., with a final matinee on August 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Set in Indiana, Ashes and Curds follows Sarah, a grieving woman determined to retrieve her late mother’s ashes from her emotionally detached stepfather. To do so, she must team up with her estranged stepsister Nisha—if they can manage to stop arguing over the last bite of macaroni and cheese. The play blends poignant themes of loss and reconciliation with biting humor and intimate family dynamics.

The cast features Veronica Murphy as Sarah and playwright Darlene Elizabeth Joiner as Nisha. Technical design is by Lauren Winnenberg.

Performance Dates

Thursday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 p.m. (also available via livestream)

Saturday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m.