ARTECHOUSE NYC Will Present Its Holiday Special December 15– January 4

ARTECHOUSE NYC will present the ARTECHOUSE Holiday Special, a limited three-week engagement running December 15, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at Chelsea Market. The exhibition reimagines the holiday season through art and technology, offering visitors an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

The presentation features the return of Spectacular Factory, a digital installation blending sound, light, and interactivity to create scenes inspired by holiday imagery — including a nutcracker party, a crystalline dreamscape, and a candy land carousel. Visitors can also explore the Oddly Satisfying exhibition on the mezzanine level, where installations use ASMR-inspired visuals to evoke calm and sensory delight.

Guests may also visit the Extended Reality (XR) Bar, where drinks are paired with interactive augmented reality experiences via the ARTECHOUSE mobile app. The bar’s Flippin’ Game invites participants to uncover hidden holiday objects through tactile, puzzle-like play.

The Holiday Special will temporarily replace SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render, which will resume on January 5, 2026. SUBMERGE unites more than a dozen digital artists in an immersive showcase powered by the decentralized GPU infrastructure of the Render Network.

Located in the historic boiler room beneath Chelsea Market, ARTECHOUSE NYC transforms the industrial architecture into a multi-sensory digital art environment. Founded in 2015 by Sandro and Tati, ARTECHOUSE operates permanent spaces in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Houston, and collaborates internationally at the intersection of art, science, and technology.