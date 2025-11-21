ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: HERE’S TO LIFE Set For APAP 2026 Showcase At 54 Below

54 Below will present Ann Hampton Callaway: Here’s to Life on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. as part of its APAP 2026 Showcase. Tickets are now available.

Callaway’s new program offers an evening of music centered on resilience, reflection, and the joy found in life’s complexities. Joined by her award-winning trio, she will perform selections by Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, contemporary songwriters, and original works. Stephen Holden of The New York Times has praised her voice, writing, “For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.”

A Tony-nominated performer for Swing!, Callaway is celebrated for her work as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, educator, and producer. She wrote and performed the theme song for the TV series The Nanny and made her feature film debut in Robert De Niro’s The Good Shepherd. Her songwriting has been featured on multiple Barbra Streisand albums, and she has recorded more than 80 CDs as a soloist and guest artist. Her most recent album, Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Jazz.

Callaway’s honors include the Theatre World Award, 17 MAC Awards, multiple Bistro Awards, the Mabel Mercer Award, the Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, and induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.