ANGELS IN AMERICA's Nathan Lane Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Nathan Lane has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Lane most recently appeared as Roy Cohn in the National Theater production in London. He last appeared on Broadway in the hit revival of The Front Page for which he was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. On Broadway he's been seen in It's Only a Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Waiting for Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier awards); The Man Who Came to Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards); Laughter on the 23rd Floor; Guys And Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk And Outer Critics Circle awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at BAM (Monte Cristo Award From The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center).

His recent TV appearances include "American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson" as F. Lee Bailey, and recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife." He has received six Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and the People's Choice Award.

He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy awards); Ironweed; Frankie and Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby (National Board Of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; No Pay, Nudity; and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered.

Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You