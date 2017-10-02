ANASTASIA's Derek Klena Pops the Question to Longtime Girlfriend

ANASTASIA's Derek Klena, who stars as Dmitry in the new Broadway musical, popped the question to his girlfriend Elycia Scriven over the weekend. The talented actor shared the joyous news on Instagram, captioning the photo of the adorable couple: "She's the one!" Check out the post below!

Klena's Broadway credits include 2014's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and the role of 'Fiyero' on WICKED. Off-Broadway he has been seen in CARRIE and DOGFIGHT. He received a Clive Barnes Foundation nomination for the latter.

BWW congratulates the happy couple!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian EMPIRE to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

She's the one!!! #winnawinnachickendinna ?????? A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT



Related Articles