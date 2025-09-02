ANAHID: An Armenian Musical Will Receive Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anahid, a musical written by Gabriel Elizabeth Kadian (book, music, lyrics) and Stephanie Wu (music) based on the novel Anahid Played Soorp: The Finding of Aran Pirian, will receive a private industry presentation at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012). The event will be held on Monday September 8th at 7pm.

Anahid is a story of an Armenian family's escape from the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. When Aran Pirian's father is taken away by Turkish soldiers, he, his mother, and his sister Anahid must begin a long journey toward what they hope will be safety. Based on a true story of the writer's great-grandmother's refugee story, Anahid is a story of resilience against all odds, of buried history that tragically repeated itself during the Holocaust just a couple decades later-one that will resonate with diasporas across many cultures, faiths, and backgrounds.

The evening's performers include Gabriel Elizabeth Kadian, Sam Seferian (Wicked, Pretty Woman), John El-Jor (We Live in Cairo), Shirleyann Kaladjian, Sofie Nesanelis (Les Miserables) Otto Alam Khan, and Julia Bedeian.

The presentation will be directed by Avital Asuleen with music direction by Kevin F. Story. Dennis Ebert Jr. will serve as the production's stage manager. The presentation is produced by Travis Murad Leland and Gabriel Elizabeth Kadian. Band members include Julia Hoffmann on the violin, Ana Lei on the cello, and Price McGuffey on percussion.

Industry interested in attending may email anahidmusicalnyc@gmail.com for more information and to RSVP.