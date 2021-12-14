AN EVENING OF CAROLING AT BRYANT PARK to Take Place Tonight

New York City Opera has announced an evening of caroling at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:45pm. A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols alongside students from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from Manhattan School of Music. This concert will be filled with your favorite holiday music selections, perfect for people of all ages: "Oh Holy Night," "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," "Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer" and more. This free performance takes place near the Christmas Tree and can be enjoyed by skaters on the Rink as well as visitors throughout the rink deck. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/?/programs/new-york-city-opera-caroling. The performance will also be available for livestream at https://www.facebook.com/events/410345194125408.

Soloists include Kate Fruchterman, soprano; Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; Christopher Nazarian, bass. Featuring pianist Kathryn Olander and conducted by Elaine Rinaldi.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café and Cozy Igloos.

New York City Opera announces an evening of caroling at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:45pm. A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols alongside students from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from Manhattan School of Music. This concert will be filled with your favorite holiday music selections, perfect for people of all ages: "Oh Holy Night," "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," "Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer" and more. This free performance takes place near the Christmas Tree and can be enjoyed by skaters on the Rink as well as visitors throughout the rink deck. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/?/programs/new-york-city-opera-caroling. The performance will also be available for livestream at https://www.facebook.com/events/410345194125408.

Soloists include Kate Fruchterman, soprano; Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; Christopher Nazarian, bass. Featuring pianist Kathryn Olander and conducted by Elaine Rinaldi.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café and Cozy Igloos.