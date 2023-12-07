AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE's Michael Imperioli Opens a Bar in Manhattan

Michael Imperioli, star of The Sopranos and White Lotus, who will soon make his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People, has opened a bar in Manhattan!

According to Eater, Michael, along with his wife Victoria Imperioli, have opened Scarlet, a bar and restaurant at 468 Amsterdam at the corner of West 83rd Street, on the Upper West Side.

The menu will feature a cocktail inspired by White Lotus, which will include Don Q Cristal rum, pineapple, yuzu, coconut sugar, and Champagne. Drinks will cost between $20 and $24, and food is $13 to $25.

Scarlet is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 5 to 10 p.m. It’s walk-in only.

Read more on Eater.

About Michael Imperioli

For six seasons, Michael Imperioli was an explosive fixture on HBO's critically acclaimed Mafia chronicle "The Sopranos" earning him 5 Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In addition to playing Christopher, Michael also wrote 5 episodes of the series. Prior to making his mark on pop culture history with his finely drawn portrait of an Italian-American thug with suppressed artistic instincts, Imperioli was an active figure in the New York independent film scene of the 1990s. He was often seen in street-smart character roles for directors like Martin Scorsese, Walter Hill, Hal Hartley, Abel Ferrara, The Hughes brothers and Spike Lee, with whom he also co-scripted and co-produced the feature, Summer of Sam. Michael also wrote and directed the independent feature The Hungry Ghosts.

More recently, Michael was seen in HBO's 2nd season of Mike White’s acclaimed hit series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso , a role for which he received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Currently Michael can be seen repeating his role of Minister Payne in season 2 of Hulu's hit series “This Fool.” Michael recently completed shooting Paul Schrader's film Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Among his numerous film and television credits, he was featured in Regina King’s Oscar nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on the NBC series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” and the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7.”

Prior to that, Michael played Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Patricia Arquette. Currently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa, and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the very popular podcast and tour, Talking Sopranos. He is a NY Times Best Selling Author of Woke Up This Morning, The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos (with Steve Schirripa), and wrote the novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, which he is currently adapting as a screenplay. He also served as artistic director of Studio Dante, an off-Broadway theatre company.