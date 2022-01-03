AMERICAN UTOPIA's David Byrne and Gustavo Di Dalva Will Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Gustavo Di Dalva, who serves as percussionist for the Broadway production of American Utopia, will appear on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week, sitting in as a guest drummer/percussionist with the 8G Band.

David Byrne will also appear on the show as a guest tonight, January 3.

Tune in to NBC at 12:30am nightly to check out the special appearances!

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, several company members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, David Byrne's American Utopia, are isolated at home this week with positive COVID test results. Rather than canceling shows, David Byrne and the American Utopia band returned to the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, December 28th with an exciting new performance for audiences coming to see American Utopia over the holidays.

Tickets for American Utopia are on sale through April 3, 2022 at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.