David Byrne and the AMERICAN UTOPIA Band Will Return With 'Unchained' Performances

Several company members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA, are isolated at home this week with positive COVID test results. Rather than canceling shows, David Byrne and the AMERICAN UTOPIA band will return to the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, December 28th with an exciting new performance for audiences coming to see AMERICAN UTOPIA over the holidays.

Watch an announcement from Byrne himself below.

"Fortunately, the vaccinated band members and crew who have tested positive don't have severe symptoms and are staying home following the CDC guidelines," he explains. "Unfortunately, they can't come to the theatre for the next week or so, which means we've chosen to make some creative changes to enable us to put on a show."

"What we are doing could be called "Unplugged," or maybe "Unchained."

"We are adding some songs by Talking Heads as well as songs from my solo catalog, that will supplement songs already in AMERICAN UTOPIA."

"I know it's going to be a "Once in a Lifetime" experience, that will only be seen for a few performances. We are ready to have a good time!"

Tickets for AMERICAN UTOPIA are on sale through April 3, 2022 at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.