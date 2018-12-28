ALMOST FAMOUS Will Hold Developmental Lab This Spring, Seeking Cast

As previously reported, the blockbuster film Almost Famous is being adapted for the stage. A developmental lab will be held this spring, April 29-May 25, 2019. Find out audition details below.

Almost Famous will feature a book by Crowe based on his Academy Award-winning screenplay, music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, and directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s while covering the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published.

The film is semi-autobiographical, as Crowe himself was a teenage writer for Rolling Stone. It is based on his experiences touring with rock bands Poco, the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

