Official: Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt & Jeremy Herrin Will Adapt ALMOST FAMOUS Into a Musical!

It's all happening! As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, almost two decades after the film's release, Almost Famous might be heading to the stage. The rumors are true!

Producers Lia Vollack on behalf of Columbia Live Stage, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner and John Johnson confirmed today that Almost Famous, a new musical adapted from the seminal Cameron Crowe motion picture, is in the works. The musical will feature a book by Crowe based on his Academy Award®-winning screenplay, music by Pulitzer Prize® and Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, and directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Creator Cameron Crowe hinted at a musical adaptation of his film in a recent Tweet, which features Tony winner Tom Kitt at the piano.

Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s while covering the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published.

The film is semi-autobiographical, as Crowe himself was a teenage writer for Rolling Stone. It is based on his experiences touring with rock bands Poco, the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

