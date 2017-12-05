Fathom Events
Click Here for More Articles on Fathom Events

ALLEGIANCE Returns to Cinemas Nationwide to Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on 12/7

Dec. 5, 2017  

ALLEGIANCE Returns to Cinemas Nationwide to Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on 12/7Returning to the Big Screen:

ALLEGIANCE

The Broadway Musical on the Big Screen

SPECIAL ONE-NIGHT EVENT on Thursday, December 7.

Find the cinema near you and purchase tickets HERE!

In select cinemas nationwide featuring exclusive cast interviews and footage from a special ceremony honoring the 442nd regimental combat team.

In commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, straight from its
Broadway and cinematic premieres, and inspired by true events, the Broadway film of Allegiance returns to cinemas across the U.S. for one night on December 7.

Telling the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a nation plunged into war by the events of Pearl Harbor and featuring Broadway stars Telly Leung and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga, "George Takei's ALLEGIANCE: The Broadway Musical on The Big Screen" comes to cinemas nationwide this December.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms He and His Wife Are Expecting Second Child
  • Photo Flash: Still Goin' Strong! HELLO, DOLLY! Celebrates Bette Midler's Birthday
  • HAMILTON Offering All-#Ham4Ham Lottery Performance in Los Angeles
  • Metropolitan Opera Severs Ties with James Levine Following Sexual Abuse Claims, Consults Attorney for Investigation
  • Atlanta Real Housewife Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
  • BAT OUT OF HELL, THE FERRYMAN, Andrew Garfield, Amber Riley & More Win Big at 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com