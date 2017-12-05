ALLEGIANCE Returns to Cinemas Nationwide to Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on 12/7

Click Here for More Articles on Fathom Events

Returning to the Big Screen:

ALLEGIANCE

The Broadway Musical on the Big Screen



SPECIAL ONE-NIGHT EVENT on Thursday, December 7.

Find the cinema near you and purchase tickets HERE !



In select cinemas nationwide featuring exclusive cast interviews and footage from a special ceremony honoring the 442nd regimental combat team.

In commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, straight from its

Broadway and cinematic premieres, and inspired by true events, the Broadway film of Allegiance returns to cinemas across the U.S. for one night on December 7.

Telling the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a nation plunged into war by the events of Pearl Harbor and featuring Broadway stars Telly Leung and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga, "George Takei's ALLEGIANCE: The Broadway Musical on The Big Screen" comes to cinemas nationwide this December.





