ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE to Offer $45 Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for every performance throughout the run via a TodayTix lottery for the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich.



For performances through Sunday, December 15, the lottery will open each day at 12:00am and close at 12:00pm for that day's performance. Entrants can enter for a chance to win up to two $45 tickets.



For performances beginning week of Monday, December 16, the lottery will open every Sunday at 12:00am for the following week's performances and will close for entries the day prior to the performance at 12:00pm. Entrants can enter for a chance to win up to two $45 tickets. This lottery is available in the TodayTix app only, and folks looking to enter may do so by downloading the app in the Apple or Android store.



With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows.



Complete company to include:

John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12)

Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11 – 29)

Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12)

Chloe Fineman (December 30 – January 12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16)

Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2)

Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26)

Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2)

Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2)

David Cross (February 4 – 9)

Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16)

Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16)

Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)



It was previously announced that acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in this engagement.



The cast includes standbys Jill Abramovitz and Ben Steinfeld, and band standbys include Quinn Franzen and Barrie Lobo McLain.



LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.



The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director). Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.

