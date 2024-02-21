ALADDIN To Celebrate 10 Years On Broadway With A Special Performance In March!

Ring the bells, pound the drums! Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and the whole crew from Agrabah will have a lot to celebrate next month as Disney's hit musical adventure celebrates ten years on Broadway!

The production will play its 3,513th performance at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theater on March 20.

To celebrate, the show will stage a very special performance on March 28. The show's Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw will include a number of hidden Easter eggs into the show for eagle-eyed fans to discover, as well as a mid-show surprise during the number, “Friend Like Me.”

The show opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Over the course of its run, the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America and the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening in Fall 2024.

As of Aladdin’s milestone anniversary on March 20, the Broadway production has racked up some impressive stats, includng:

Aladdin and Jasmine have flown over 115 miles on the magic carpet while singing the Oscar-winning “A Whole New World”

The Genie has set off more than 131,000 pyrotechnics in the showstopping “Friend Like Me”

In the Act Two opener “Prince Ali,” the cast and wardrobe team have made nearly a quarter million lightning-fast costume quick changes

850 pounds of custom-mixed glitter have been used to create the Genie’s signature sparkle

About ALADDIN

The current Broadway cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut as Aladdin, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, and Dennis Stowe as Jafar.

The cast also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal, Brad Weinstock, JC Montgomery, Don Darryl Rivera, Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston, and Wes Hart.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.