ALADDIN Star Shoba Narayan Comes to Feinstein 54 Below, March 7

Feinstein's/54 Below will present Aladdin star Shoba Narayan on March 7 at 7:00pm.

Acclaimed for her performance as Eliza Hamilton in the Hamilton national tour, she currently enchants audiences daily as the first South Asian Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. Now, for one night only, catch this theater favorite as she explores her career and what it means to reopen on Broadway, with a few personal favorites tossed in.

Alongside special guests Lindsay Pearce, currently starring as Elphaba in Wicked, and "Gossip Girl" star Jason Gotay, she'll take on notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites to create an evening that you won't want to miss. Journey with Shoba through her past, present, and future with song. Music direction by Or Matias, with Ashley Baier on drums, Jamie Mohamdein on bass, and Tim Bason on guitar.

Shoba Narayan plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 7 at 7:00pm. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum for the in-person performance. Tickets for the livestreamed performance are $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/Shoba. In-person tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.