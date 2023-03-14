Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AIPAD Award Honors Rijksmuseum Photography Curators

The Award will be presented during the VIP Opening of The Photography Show presented by AIPAD on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) announced that Mattie Boom and Hans Rooseboom, Curators of Photography at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, are the recipients of the annual AIPAD Award.

The AIPAD Award recognizes and celebrates visionaries who have spent their lives at the forefront of the field of photography. The Award will be presented during the VIP Opening of The Photography Show presented by AIPAD on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The show runs from March 31 through April 2 at Center415 on Fifth Avenue at 38th Street in New York.

"It is a privilege and a pleasure to present the 2023 AIPAD Award to Mattie Boom and Hans Rooseboom, our first international recipients of the prize," said Lydia Melamed Johnson, Director of AIPAD. "These exemplary scholars have brought contemporary and vintage photography to one of the most storied institutions in the world, bringing new audiences to the medium and breaking ground for new media in hallowed spaces. Mattie and Hans have curated a spectacular collection while creating shows that engage viewers and expand their understanding of fine art photography. I thank them both for their long and enthusiastic support of AIPAD."

Mattie Boom and Hans Rooseboom will kick off a series of in person AIPAD Talks during the run of The Photography Show. On Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m., they will be speaking about Curating Photography at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam with moderator Jean Dykstra, editor, Photograph Magazine at Center415.



